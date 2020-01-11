x
St. Paul police investigating shots fired

The shots were first reported at 4:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Flandrau Street in St. Paul. Callers reported multiple shots, police said.
St. Paul police are investigating shots fired reports that they believe are connected to two gunshot wound victims showing up at Regions Hospital Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The shots were first reported at 4:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Flandrau Street in St. Paul. Callers reported multiple shots, police said.

Regions Hospital called police saying a person with a gunshot wound from the scene arrived. Later, they received another call saying there was a second victim at the hospital, police said.

There is no word on the condition of the first victim, but the second victim has a wound on his arm, police said.

The second victim said they were shot on the 100 block of Sycamore Street, police said.

There is not suspect in custody.

