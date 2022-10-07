St. Paul police officers suffer bite wounds in two separate incidents

A department spokesman says while both were treated and have recovered, the incidents underline the violent and unpredictable behaviors officers face each day.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a pair of incidents this week ended with officers being bitten by suspects, underlining the violence and unpredictability faced nearly every day by those entrusted to uphold the law.

Early Friday morning squads were called to Higher Ground on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place to help staff with a disorderly person who would not follow residence rules or leave the facility. Responding officers encountered a 27-year-old man and attempted to escort him off the property, at which point the suspect started to resist and fight with police.

A press release says the man then bit an officer on the leg during the struggle. They eventually got him under control, and transported him to the Ramsey County Jail on probable cause fourth-degree assault.

The first reported incident occurred Oct. 4. Senior Commander Josh Lego was at Target Express on the 2000 block of Ford Parkway to talk about a rash of thefts when a 29-year-old man attempted to leave the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise. Commander Lego stopped the man, who was initially cooperative but eventually started to resist after being placed in handcuffs and arrested. During the struggle the suspect bit the commander multiple times.

Additional officers arrived and were able to get the 29-year-old man under control. He has since been charged with felony fourth-degree assault.

Human bites can actually be quite dangerous: The Cleveland Clinic says around 250,000 people are bitten each year, bringing the risk of infection, damaged or severed joints and tendons, and other injuries. Assault charges are sometimes filed in such incidents.

