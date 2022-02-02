One dead after Tuesday night shooting on St. Paul's West Side

Police say a man in his 20s is the 6th homicide of the year for the city.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a man is dead after a shooting on the west side Tuesday night.

A press release details how officers were called to the 700 block of Winslow Avenue after multiple 911 callers said they heard gunshots around 10:15 p.m.

When police arrived to the home they found a man in his 20s inside with a gunshot wound. Officers said they tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene when St. Paul Fire Medics arrived a short time later.

Officials have not released additional information about the man who was shot.

Police say investigators immediately began searching for witnesses, and added that they don't think this was a random shooting.

This is the city's 6th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

