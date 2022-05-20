One shot and killed in St. Paul Thursday night

Police said multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the North End neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, multiple people called 911 to report the sound of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue West.

When officers got to the area, they found a male lying in the street near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street, not far from the Willow Reserve.

Police said they secured the area, and began CPR on the victim while they waited for St. Paul Fire Medics. When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead without taking him to the hospital.

His name or any other identifying information has not been released at this time. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

“It’s one of those things, it’s a beautiful night," said St. Paul Police PIO Steve Linders. "People are sleeping with their windows open. And we feel strongly that nobody should have to hear gunshots ringing out at any time of day. But it often happens in the middle of the night."

Linders continued, saying “I was out here earlier and a gentleman who lives in the neighborhood walked up to me and he asked me what was going on. I informed him that somebody had lost his life. He had lost his life. And he just shook his head and looked down and said ‘this has got to stop.’"

Officers with St. Paul's homicide and forensics units are looking for possible witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to police at 651-266-5650.

This is the 16th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

