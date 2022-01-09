St. Paul police investigating after man found fatally shot on Rice Street

Officials are imploring the public to report anything known about the Wednesday night shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after a call for shots fired led to the discovery of a man's body on Rice Street in the city's North End neighborhood.

In a press conference, police said they were called to the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. St. Paul Fire Medics were close behind. When they got to the scene, officials said crews declared the man dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death in the coming days.

Officers interviewed witnesses, and collected evidence at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul Police.

"We're asking anybody, even if they're not comfortable calling and giving their name to the police, to call," said Sergeant David McCabe with St. Paul Police. "They can remain anonymous. Or even talk to a family member, talk to a friend, talk to a pastor or community organizer, somebody who can get information to the police department to help solve this incident that happened tonight."

No one has been arrested in connection with this incident, and police are continuing to investigate.

HAPPENING NOW: @sppdmn on the scene of a homicide investigation in the City’s North End, near Rice & Manitoba. We don’t have much in the way of details, at the moment. We’re working to gather more information. Stay with @KARE11 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/QRSzB8qaFQ — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 1, 2022

Watch more local news: