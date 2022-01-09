St. Paul police investigating after man found fatally shot on Rice Street

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after a call for shots fired led to the discovery of a man's body on Rice Street in the city's North End neighborhood.
In a press conference, police said they were called to the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. St. Paul Fire Medics were close behind. When they got to the scene, officials said crews declared the man dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death in the coming days.
Officers interviewed witnesses, and collected evidence at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul Police.
"We're asking anybody, even if they're not comfortable calling and giving their name to the police, to call," said Sergeant David McCabe with St. Paul Police. "They can remain anonymous. Or even talk to a family member, talk to a friend, talk to a pastor or community organizer, somebody who can get information to the police department to help solve this incident that happened tonight."
No one has been arrested in connection with this incident, and police are continuing to investigate.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: