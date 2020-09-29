St. Paul police search for suspect who shot at officers

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are looking for a suspect who fired at least one shot towards officers Monday evening, police said.
Police responded to a report of a suspicion person at around 6 p.m. on the 900 block of Algonquin Avenue.
When they arrived, the suspect began fighting with officers, pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, police said.
One of the officers returned fire but no one was struck in the incident, police said.
The suspect ran and may have carjacked a vehicle, police said.