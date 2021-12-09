St. Paul police search for woman 'randomly' shooting at vehicles

"No apparent reason for the violence. Just seemingly random gunfire."

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a woman they say has twice randomly shot at vehicles.

"No road rage. No prior interaction with the other drivers. No apparent reason for the violence. Just seemingly random gunfire," SPPD Public Information Officer Steve Linders wrote in a news release.

Police say the first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. Officers said the woman was driving a white BMW X3 SUV very slowly when she pulled out a gun and fired at another vehicle in the area of Beam Ave. and Hwy 61.

The bullet went through the rear passenger window of the vehicle, narrowly missing a child inside, before "barreling through a headrest and landing in the driver's head. Thankfully the victim wasn't seriously injured," according to the news release.

The second shooting happened on Oct. 19 near the intersection of John Ireland and Marshall in St. Paul. Police say the suspect - in her white SUV - pulled up next to another driver.

The suspect started yelling and shooting at the other driver. Police say the bullets hit the windshield but missed the driver and her two children inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call (651) 266-5650.

