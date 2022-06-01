St. Paul police seek burglar who shot family dog, stole automatic weapon

Investigators say the burglar stole a semi-automatic weapons and thousands in silver from the east side home, and then killed the family's pet on his way out.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are asking for help identifying an especially cold-hearted suspected burglar who not only broke into a home and stole items worth thousands, but also destroyed something that can't be replaced.

In posts on Twitter, police say the suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a home on the 2000 block of Margaret Street on the city's east side around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the man used a shovel to break a window and then once inside, located an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and silver bars worth more than $7,500. On his way out with the stolen items, police say the suspect fatally shot the family's Golden Retriever, who was found in the basement when the homeowner returned from work.

Police say the suspect has tattoos on his right cheek and hands, and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with red lettering on the front and a Chicago Blackhawks cap with a red brim.

A BCA Crime Alert issued on the case says the man is wanted on burglary and animal cruelty charges.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the crime, call St. Paul police at 651-266-5867.

