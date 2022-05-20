3 people shot, 2 killed within miles of each other in St. Paul

A fatal shooting in Frogtown early Friday morning was followed by another in the North End, then a third hours later.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gunshots rang out across the capital city Friday morning, injuring three men and leaving two of them dead in St. Paul communities.

St. Paul Police PIO Steve Linders said that early Friday morning, police were called to the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Macukbin Street.

Once they reached in the area in the Frogtown neighborhood, officers found a man in his 30s had been shot inside a vehicle.

Medics rushed the man to Regions Hospital, but he died of his injuries a few hours later.

Police say they have a woman in custody in relation to this shooting.

Only a few hours later, emergency dispatchers got 911 calls from multiple people reporting gunshots in the 200 block of Maryland Ave.

When officers got to the area, they found a male lying in the street near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street, not far from the Willow Reserve in St. Paul's North End.

Police said they secured the area, and began CPR on the victim while they waited for St. Paul Fire Medics. When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead without taking him to the hospital.

Then around 4 a.m., another shooting occurred in downtown St. Paul, near 6th Street. There isn't much known about this shooting, but police say one man was injured.

Officials haven't released the names of any of the victims at this time. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy in the coming days for the two men who were killed.

“It’s one of those things, it’s a beautiful night," said St. Paul Police PIO Steve Linders. "People are sleeping with their windows open. And we feel strongly that nobody should have to hear gunshots ringing out at any time of day. But it often happens in the middle of the night."

Linders continued, saying “I was out here earlier and a gentleman who lives in the neighborhood walked up to me and he asked me what was going on. I informed him that somebody had lost his life. He had lost his life. And he just shook his head and looked down and said ‘This has got to stop.’"

Officers with St. Paul's homicide and forensics units are looking for possible witnesses, but no arrests have been made in the second shooting.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

These are the 16th and 17th homicides of the year in St. Paul.

Police said that more than 90 people have been shot in St. Paul this year, which is 10 more than 2021.

MORE NEWS: State Patrol Chopper makes emergency landing after being struck by duck