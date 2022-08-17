Child called 911 to report man, woman fatally shot in St. Paul

St. Paul police were called to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue on Monday night for a report of two people shot.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people were fatally shot in St. Paul's East Side on Tuesday night, and police said a child was the one who made the 911 call.

Sergeant David McCabe, the St. Paul Police Department's PIO, said that officers were called to the 2000 block of California Avenue East around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. A child had called 911 to report that a man and a woman had been shot.

Officers arrived at the address on the east side of St. Paul and found two adults had been shot and killed.

The names of the two victims have not been released. Information about who these were and the cause of their deaths is expected to be provided by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

According to police, there were five children under 10 years of age in the home. None of them were injured in this incident.

Officials said they are still interviewing witnesses, and have not said if they have a suspect in custody as of Wednesday morning.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available

Happening Now:



On scene in St. Paul near the intersection of Ruth St and California Ave where St. Paul Police confirm they are investigating a double homicide.



Stay tuned to @kare11 for further updates. pic.twitter.com/yuIuKyChwu — Nate Anderson (@natefanderson) August 17, 2022

Watch more morning headlines: