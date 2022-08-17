x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Child called 911 to report man, woman fatally shot in St. Paul

St. Paul police were called to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue on Monday night for a report of two people shot.
Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people were fatally shot in St. Paul's East Side on Tuesday night, and police said a child was the one who made the 911 call. 

Sergeant David McCabe, the St. Paul Police Department's PIO, said that officers were called to the 2000 block of California Avenue East around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. A child had called 911 to report that a man and a woman had been shot. 

Officers arrived at the address on the east side of St. Paul and found two adults had been shot and killed. 

The names of the two victims have not been released. Information about who these were and the cause of their deaths is expected to be provided by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

According to police, there were five children under 10 years of age in the home. None of them were injured in this incident. 

Officials said they are still interviewing witnesses, and have not said if they have a suspect in custody as of Wednesday morning. 

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available

MORE NEWS: Man dies after losing control of his motorcycle in St. Paul

MORE NEWS: Community leaders, police say Minneapolis is making progress in combating violent crime

MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

Watch more morning headlines:

Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Community leaders, police say Minneapolis is making progress in combating violent crime

Before You Leave, Check This Out