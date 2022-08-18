Man arrested after woman shot three times in Frogtown

Police say a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a house in the city's Frogtown neighborhood.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night.

According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.

When police arrived at the home they found a 39-year-old woman had been shot multiple times. Medics began treating the woman's injuries and she was then taken to the hospital. Police said she is listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

Police say that they located a 34-year-old suspect about an hour after the shooting, then arrested and booked him into the Ramsey County Jail. The suspect is awaiting charges from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Investigators are looking into the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Police say they aren't seeking any other suspects at this time, and they do not believe the public is in danger.

