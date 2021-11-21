St. Paul shooting leaves one man dead in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

Police say a man was shot and killed late Saturday night

Police say a man was shot and killed late Saturday night in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of York Ave.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot outside an apartment building. After attempting life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

This is the 34th homicide of the year in St. Paul.