Woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Paul

According to St. Paul police, the shooting took place on the 100 block of Litchfield Street around 2:45 a.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the 100 block of Litchfield St. early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to call about a woman who had been shot around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman inside a home who appeared to have been shot in the head.

Police say multiple people were inside the house when they arrived, but were "unable" to give any detailed information on a suspect.

Officers say the woman was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to Regions Hospital and police say she remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.