Man shot in the chest in St. Paul early Saturday morning

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police said a man was shot in the chest on Grand Avenue early Saturday morning, but is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers said they were called to Billy's on Grand in the 800 block of Grand Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning for a report that someone has been shot.

When they arrived, police said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Regions Hospital in an ambulance, and officers said he was expected to survive.

Nearby, police said they found two crashed and abandoned vehicles. It's unclear how or if this accident is related to the shooting. Both vehicles were towed to the city impound lot.

Police are still investigating this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 651-266-5650.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.