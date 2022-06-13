x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Stabbing leaves 1 dead in St. Paul

A tweet posted by the department just after 7:30 p.m. said officers were investigating on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.
Credit: KARE
Saint Paul Police Department emblem on patrol car

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department said it was investigating a stabbing death on the west side of the city Monday night.

A tweet posted by the department just after 7:30 p.m. said officers were investigating on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.

There has not been any other information released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KARE 11 as more details become available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Man admits shooting car with kids inside — receives no jail or prison