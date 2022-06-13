Stabbing leaves 1 dead in St. Paul

A tweet posted by the department just after 7:30 p.m. said officers were investigating on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department said it was investigating a stabbing death on the west side of the city Monday night.

A tweet posted by the department just after 7:30 p.m. said officers were investigating on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



We’re investigating a stabbing death on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.



Watch here for information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/l12MDpsZgo — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) June 14, 2022

There has not been any other information released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KARE 11 as more details become available.

