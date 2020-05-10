State lawmaker apologizes after DWI arrest

Republican Sen. John Jasinski, of Faribault, said Sunday he takes “complete responsibility” for driving drunk.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A Minnesota state senator is apologizing for driving while intoxicated.

The 54-year-old legislator was cited Saturday in Rice County for driving while impaired with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08% and fourth-degree driving while impaired.

"This case is pending and I am awaiting the legal process,” Jasinski said in a statement. “However, I do want to say that I understand my actions affect my family, friends and constituents. I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public’s understanding, support and thoughts during this time.”

Jasinski was released Saturday evening shortly after he was booked, the Star Tribune reported.