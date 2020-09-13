State Patrol: Pedestrian struck by unknown vehicle in Morrison County dies; Woman dies after collision in Wabasha County

State Patrol reported a pedestrian death in Morrison County and a fatal crash in Wabasha County.

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — A pedestrian died after being struck by an unknown vehicle Sunday morning in Morrison County, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Harold, 40, of Pierz.

Harold was walking southbound on Highway 25, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle while the area was "dark and foggy." State Patrol officials said.

Sate patrol officials also reported a separate fatal crash in Wabasha County at around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

A Chevrolet pickup driven by an 18-year-old man and a Buick driven by an 83-year-old woman collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Country Road 81.