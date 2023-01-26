State rests, Cody Fohrenkam won't testify in his murder trial

Prosecutors took just three days to present their case against Fohrenkam for his role in the fatal shooting of North High student-athlete Deshaun Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Accused killer Cody Fohrenkam will not testify in his trial on charges of second-degree murder for the shooting death of a prominent North High student-athlete.

The defendant's legal team made that announcement in court Thursday, just after prosecutors rested their case following three days of witness testimony.

Fohrenkam is accused of fatally shooting Deshaun Hill during a chance encounter Feb. 9, 2022. Hill, quarterback of the North Polars football team, was walking down a sidewalk on Glenwood Ave. when the two men accidentally brushed shoulders.

Investigators and at least one witness say Fohrenkam then pulled a handgun and fired 3 or 4 shots at Hill, at least one striking him in the head. The then-15-year-old later died at a hospital.

The state has rested its case in the Cody Fohrenkam murder trial. He’s the suspect accused of shooting and killing Minneapolis North football star 15yo Deshaun Hill. We now wait to see if Fohrenkam will testify in his defense. He’s charged with 2nd degree murder. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/EL8B31LNn7 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) January 26, 2023

The prosecution called a short list of witnesses, including Hill's mother, various Minneapolis police officers and a woman who saw what happened and ran to Hill's aid. They relied heavily on surveillance video that did not capture the moment of the shooting but reflected the aftermath, when a man prosecutors identified as Fohrenkam fled the scene.

In their opening statements, Fohrenkam's defense team made clear their position that the state lacks evidence to prove he was the killer. Attorneys pointed to the fact that the murder weapon has not been found, and emphasized inconsistencies in the description of the suspect.

KARE 11's Deevon Rahming is in court for the proceedings and says things are moving quickly. Both sides will deliver closing arguments for jurors beginning at 11:25 a.m. before the panel begins deliberations.

Watch more local news: