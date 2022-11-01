Owner pleads for return of dogs stolen along with pickup

Samantha Thell says she brought her chocolate labs Willow and Ellie to work with her, and left them in her locked truck while she did a quick workout.

It has been a run of brutally hard luck for Samantha Thell. Just last month her home in West St. Paul burned, claiming the life of a puppy and turning her life upside down.

Things got worse on Tuesday night, when Thell's truck was stolen from the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Hudson, WI. Inside that truck were her two chocolate labs Willow and Ellie. She says someone went through the gym lockers of customers while they worked out, and when she left her truck and the dogs were nowhere to be found.

STOLEN TRUCK AND DOGS! My keys were taking out of my gym locker at planet fitness in Hudson Wi my two dogs were in the... Posted by Samantha Marie Thell on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Thell explains that since the fire last month the change in routine has been difficult, and she's been bringing the dogs to work with her most days. Tuesday brought driving rain, and rather than leave the girls in a kennel outside all day at the place she's been staying Thell brought them along with her. She adds that Ellie has epilepsy and needs to be with someone who has her meds.

The truck was locked, Thell said, and the dogs were safe when she ducked inside for a quick workout.

"I don't care about the truck," she told KARE 11 through tears. "I just want my dogs back."

Hudson police confirm they received a report from Thell Tuesday night, but as of Wednesday morning there have not been any breaks in the case. If you see an all-black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Minnesota license plate EGP-359, perhaps with two chocolate labs inside, Thell asks you to call Hudson police immediately.

