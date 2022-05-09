Teen injured in shooting near State Fair

Police said the shooting happened a half mile from the fair's Gate 6 entrance, and comes two days after a man was shot in the leg inside the fairgrounds.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A teen was shot near the Minnesota State Fair, leading police to block off Como and Snelling Avenues for a short time Monday night.

St. Paul police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Como Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located an 18-year-old man with gunshot injuries to the torso.

Police say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

KARE 11 photojournalist Dave Peterlinz was at the scene and reported multiple shell casings scattered across Como Avenue, just east of Snelling Avenue.

No one has been arrested at this time, officials say.

Monday night's shooting comes just two days after a man was injured in a shooting inside the fairgrounds, prompting an evacuation.

According to the Minnesota State Fair Police Department, police responded to a gunshot just after 10 p.m. near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street an hour after the fair's scheduled closing time.

Officials later found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a nearby hospital by Saint Paul Fire.

In response to Saturday night's incident, Gov. Tim Walz announced law enforcement would be "bolstering their presence" at the State Fair through the Labor Day weekend.

Soon after, officials confirmed Minnesota State Patrol officers would double their presence through Monday.

