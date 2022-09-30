Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered

Authorities say the recently discovered tape shows 21-year-old Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson was not responsible for the May 14 murders in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday.

Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing that the state "cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on further evidence.

Assistant County Attorney Maxwell Page said McCaleb-Robinson was initially charged based on eyewitness evidence identifying him as the gunman, but that further investigation in the form of video surveillance footage showed that Caleb-Robinson was not the shooter.

Page says the investigation remains open and no one else has been charged with the fatal shooting, the Star Tribune reported.

Minneapolis police say multiple squads responded to a ShotSpotter notification just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and Bryant Avenue North on May 14. When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Both 51-year-old Mcconda Robinson and 21-year-old Kayvon Williams died at the scene.

McCaleb-Robinson was arrested shortly after the shootings, and had been jailed for more than three months, charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder and one count of illegal weapons possession.

The alleged getaway driver, 28-year-old Lerita Rayford of St. Paul, remains charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

