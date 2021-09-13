Trial for Susan Spiller's accused killer begins in Minneapolis

The man accused of killing the artist and activist in an apparent home invasion was only 14 years old when Spiller died in 2015.

The path to justice begins Monday in Minneapolis in the case of a woman killed six years ago in an apparent home invasion.

Susan Spiller was 68 years old, served on the board of her neighborhood association and was active in the Northside Arts Collective, an organization that promotes local artists.

Demetrius Win, who was only 14 when Spiller was killed in 2015, is charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder while committing a felony in the case. His trial had been delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Spiller's death stumped Minneapolis police for four years before they caught a break in 2019. When Win was 18, his fingerprints were taken in an unrelated case and found to be a match for prints lifted from Spiller's home.

He was arrested and charged in juvenile court back in 2019, but was then charged as an adult at the request of prosecutors.

As for Spiller, her neighbors said in 2015 that her life and impact on the community were far bigger than her death.

"Susan will always be remembered as long as she, as long as I'm around," said Everton Hinds, Spiller's neighbor. "As long as I'm alive I will remember that lady because she's a really nice lady."

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 9 a.m.