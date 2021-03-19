Suspect arrested after theft of Prairie Island PD squad car

Aerial footage from Sky 11 showed investigators surrounding a damaged squad car in a field.

WELCH, Minn. — Police in the Prairie Island Indian Community say a suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a police squad SUV.

"There was an incident this morning involving a stolen Prairie Island Police Department squad car," Chief Jon Priem said in a statement. "The incident is under control and the individual who stole the squad car is in custody."

Police scanner audio indicated that a brief pursuit happened in the area of the Treasure Island Resort and Casino before the suspect's arrest late Friday morning.

Priem said additional details may be released later on Friday.

