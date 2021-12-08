Suspect arrested in fatal Highway 169 shooting of Jay Boughton

The popular northwest metro baseball coach was killed while driving home from a game in early July.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Police in Plymouth confirm that a suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a popular northwest metro baseball coach on Highway 169 in early July.

Jay Boughton and his 15-year-old son were returning home from a baseball game July 6 when a silver SUV pulled alongside his vehicle and someone opened fire. The 56-year-old Boughton was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Traffic cameras captured the incident, and investigators have said they believe a brief interaction between the two drivers may have sparked the shooting.

Police will detail the developments during a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch the live stream on kare11.com, the KARE 11 app and KARE 11 YouTube page.

Search warrants indicate a significant break in the case occurred July 23, when a local towing company informed Plymouth police they had impounded a silver 2019 Chevy Tahoe LT. The documents also reveal that MnDOT cameras captured the impounded vehicle speeding and weaving around cars before ending up in the lane next to Boughton with its blinker on, the driver trying to change lanes just seconds before the shooting.

"Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle," read a statement following the impounding of the Suburban. "Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public."