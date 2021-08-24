Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of teen in Brooklyn Park

Varney Kennedy Jr., age 17, was killed when police say a man walked up to a vehicle he was sitting in parked outside the African Market and opened fire.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Editor's note: This video originally aired on August 19, 2021

Police say an 18-year-old is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen last week at a strip mall in Brooklyn Park.

Varney Kennedy Jr., age 17, was killed when police say a man walked up to a vehicle he was sitting in parked outside the African Market, 5700 Brookdale Drive, and opened fire. The suspected gunman, an 18-year-old, was arrested in Minneapolis around 5:30 p.m. Monday by Brooklyn Park police officers and members of a violent crime task force.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police say he was armed with a handgun at the time of arrest.

Brooklyn Park authorities say the suspect is jailed as of Tuesday morning, and add that they are not seeking additional suspects. At this point they have not commented on a motive for the shooting of Kennedy Jr.