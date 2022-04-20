Suspect arrested in connection with fatal road rage shooting in Maple Grove

According to police, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, voluntarily turned himself in at the Maple Grove Police Department following the shooting.

Maple Grove police announced Wednesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred between two drivers in Maple Grove.

According to police, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, voluntarily turned himself in at the Maple Grove Police Department following the shooting. He is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail where he awaits possible charges.

On Sunday, April 17, police responded to the area near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway around 3 p.m., where they found a man, identified as 61-year-old Willian Floyd Haire, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Authorities say Haire was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, police determined the actual shooting occurred near the intersection of County Road 30 and Garland Lane North after an "altercation" between two drivers. Police say that's when the shooter pulled out a weapon and fired, striking Haire inside his vehicle.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene, while Haire managed to drive away, stopping at the location on I-94 where he was found by authorities.

The suspect, who is currently being held on probable cause, has not been formally charged. The Maple Grove Police Department says it is consulting with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office during its ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 763-494-6246.

