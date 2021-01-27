Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run

Police posted on the department's Facebook page that a 57-year-old man linked to the death of John Benjamin was arrested at his home in Maplewood.

ST PAUL, Minn — A suspect is in custody awaiting potential charges in a fatal St. Paul hit-and-run.

John Benjamin, age 68, was killed last Friday night while walking near the intersection of McKnight Road and Margaret Street. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that struck him fled the scene, leaving Benjamin laying in the street.

Pieces from a vehicle believed to be from a 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu were found on the scene, and police said earlier this week that the vehicle was thought to have damage on the front end-passenger side.

St. Paul police posted on the department's Facebook page Tuesday night that investigators identified a 57-year-old Maplewood man as the driver of the vehicle that hit Benjamin. He was taken into custody at his home, and is currently being held pending charges.

"People responded with tips that helped a lot,” St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders told the Pioneer Press. “We also got assistance from an auto body shop, which helped the investigator piece together what happened.”