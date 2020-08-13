Suspect barricaded inside room at The Graduate Hotel on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota police are asking the public to stay away from the area around The Graduate Hotel on Washington Avenue Southeast.
Minneapolis police say they're assisting on a report of a man in one of the guest rooms in crisis. When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the man to provide help, the man refused to open the door.
Officers have secured the area and are currently speaking with the man barricaded in the room.
Hotel staff says the building has been evacuated.
OTHER NEWS: 2-year-old shot in Brooklyn Park
OTHER NEWS: 37-year-old charged in stalking 14-year-old