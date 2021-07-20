Brooklyn Park suspect charged after man shot in back in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

30-year-old Troy Fowler has been charged with second-degree intentional murder.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says a Brooklyn Park man has been charged following the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue South and Sixth Street South.

Authorities say 30-year-old Troy Fowler has been charged with second-degree intentional murder for allegedly shooting the man and later fleeing the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Police arrived around 3 a.m. Saturday and discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his back, before one officer gave chase to the suspect.

Authorities say they were able to subdue Fowler within the parking ramp, and later uncovered surveillance footage capturing the moment Fowler fired his weapon.

In the footage described by authorities, the victim's "shoe tip" can be seen on camera, as he was looking away from Fowler, who approached from behind with a companion - both of whom were armed with firearms. The victim places his hands in the air, before Fowler allegedly fires a single shot into the victim's back, and subsequently flees the scene.

Authorities say Fowler has admitted to firing his weapon at the victim, and claims he encountered the victim some time early at Union Bar, where the victim's brother claims Fowler was "muggin" both he and the victim.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner earlier identified the man shot to be 20-year-old Mohamed Hussein Hassan of Columbia Heights.