Suspect, deputy identified in deadly Pine County officer involved shooting

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in a deadly use of force incident that occurred last week in Pine County.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Anthony Michael Legato, 25, of Oak Park Heights died of a gunshot wound during an incident on Oct. 9 near the town of Beroun where an officer fired his weapon.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the deputy who fired his weapon was Deputy Joshua Pepin, who has been with the Pine County Sheriff's Office for five years. Pepin is on standard administrative leave.

The Pine County deputies were responding to a call Friday, Oct. 9 at about 1:45 p.m. from the victim of an alleged domestic incident at the Grand Casino Hinckley. According to authorities, the deputies spotted Legato's vehicle while heading to the casino and began following Legato.

The BCA says Legato got onto Interstate 35 driving south in the northbound lanes before stopping. Pepin then pulled over immediately south of Legato's vehicle.

According to officials, as Pepin exited his squad, Legato got back into his vehicle and began to pull into oncoming traffic. At one point, Pepin fired his weapon and hit Legato. Legato's vehicle then rolled into the interstate and crashed into an oncoming vehicle before stopping in the median.

Deputies provided medical assistance to Legato, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the BCA. Officials say the driver in the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

Authorities say parts of the incident were caught on body cameras and squad cameras.