Suspect held in fatal shooting near Rochester

The Olmstead County Sheriff's office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a residence just outside Byron on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

BYRON, Minn. — One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting not far from Rochester Sunday night.

The Olmstead County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call from a residence in Kalmar Township near the city of Byron just before 10:45 p.m. The caller said a suspicious vehicle had arrived on the property and when a family member went out to investigate he was shot at least once in the upper body.

Law enforcement from a number of area departments arrived on scene and some officers started lifesaving measures while others set up a perimeter in hopes of catching the shooter, who reportedly had fled on foot.

Sheriff's officials say a gun was found inside an unoccupied building on the property, and after further searching a suspect was soon located and taken into custody without incident. Charges could come early this week.

The man who was shot was declared dead on the scene.

Olmstead County says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Watch more local news: