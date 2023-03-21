Suspect held in Howard Lake fatal shooting

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says squads arrived at a home on the 300 block of Dura Drive Monday and found 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina dead.

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — A 23-year-old man is in custody and facing charges following a fatal shooting in Howard Lake Monday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says police were called to a home on the 300 block of Dura Drive shortly after noon on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and found 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina dead of a gunshot wound.

A witness on the scene was able to provide 911 dispatchers with a description of a suspect vehicle that included a license plate number. A Wright County deputy spotted the vehicle in the city of Waverly and executed a traffic stop. The driver, a 23-year-old Glencoe man, was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff's deputies on the scene reportedly located a firearm inside the vehicle. At this time there is no word on a possible motive.

The suspect remains in the Wright County jail while investigators from the sheriff's office and Howard Lake police forward their reports to the county attorney for potential charges.

