Sheriff: Suspect in Chanhassen shooting alleges he shot his own sister

A 20-year-old male suspect alleges he shot his own sister, and was taken into custody by Carver County deputies without incident, according to authorities.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Carver County Sheriff's Department says a young woman is dead following a shooting that took place at a Chanhassen residence Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Jason Kamerud says deputies initially responded to a general fire alarm on the 3700 block of Landings Drive, when they learned of a shooting at the same residence.

They located the 25-year-old female victim inside with at least one gunshot wound.

Kamerud says the suspect, a 20-year-old man who is thought to have shared the residence with his sister, left the scene of the crime on foot and made contact with a nearby pedestrian.

The suspect allegedly told the pedestrian he had shot his sister, before requesting the pedestrian contact police.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody without issue.

This remains an active investigation.