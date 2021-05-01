Suspect in custody after allegedly assaulting state trooper

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the suspect physically assaulted a trooper who responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a state trooper in Brooklyn Center Sunday night.

Authorities say at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Highway 252 and 70th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the subject of the crash allegedly assaulted the trooper during the investigation, resulting in a taser being deployed.

The man was eventually detained with the assistance of a good Samaritan. Both the suspect and the trooper were transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was booked at Hennepin County Jail under suspicion of first-degree DWI, fourth-degree assault and "other driver’s license related violations," according to Minnesota State Patrol.