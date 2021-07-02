Suspect in custody after police rescue kidnapping victim following multi-city pursuit

Brooklyn Park PD says the female victim was treated at the scene and released.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park PD says a female kidnapping victim is safe after she was dragged into her kidnapper's vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of a kidnapping just before 1 p.m. after witnesses say they saw a chase between two vehicles that ended when the driver of the pursuing vehicle got out of his car, smashed out a window of the female victim's car, pulled the female victim from her own vehicle at gunpoint, and proceeded to drag her into his own vehicle.

Officers say by the time they arrived on scene, both the adult male suspect and the victim were gone.

Through collaboration with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement say they were able to initially locate the suspect's vehicle in St. Paul, where the suspect was again able to evade police with the victim still in tow.

The suspect vehicle was again located in Fridley, where police say they were able to effectively halt the vehicle's progress through a "PIT maneuver."

Police say the suspect then fled on foot, leaving an opening for officers to rescue the female victim inside the suspect's vehicle.

Not long after, authorities say they "negotiated a surrender" and took the male suspect into custody, after he barricaded himself inside a nearby school bus.

A sergeant with the department says he is unsure how the ordeal started.