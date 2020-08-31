Suspect in custody after standoff with Bloomington Police

A man is in custody and two people are in the hospital after a Monday morning incident near MOA.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two people are hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after an overnight standoff with police in Bloomington.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Bloomington Police tweeted they were at the scene of a barricaded subject in the 8300 block of 15th Ave., near the Mall of America.

People in the area were told to stay in their homes, and if possible, go to their basements.

Just before 2 a.m., police confirmed that a man was taken into custody. Two victims were taken by family members to Fairview Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is in custody. We are still in the process of securing the scene. Neighbors should remain sheltered in place until given the all clear from BPD. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 31, 2020

Neighbors are asked to remain in their homes until cleared by Bloomington Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Bloomington Police investigating a shooting on the 8400 blk of 18th Ave S. 2 victims were driven by family to Fairview hospital, condition unknown. The suspect was firing gun inside a home, now in custody. This is still an active scene. 🔊 listen to gunshots. pic.twitter.com/KnTPvtosm1 — Nate Anderson (@natefanderson) August 31, 2020

