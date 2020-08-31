Suspect in custody after standoff with Bloomington Police

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two people are hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after an overnight standoff with police in Bloomington.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Bloomington Police tweeted they were at the scene of a barricaded subject in the 8300 block of 15th Ave., near the Mall of America.
People in the area were told to stay in their homes, and if possible, go to their basements.
Just before 2 a.m., police confirmed that a man was taken into custody. Two victims were taken by family members to Fairview Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Neighbors are asked to remain in their homes until cleared by Bloomington Police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.