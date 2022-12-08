Suspect in homicide charged with second-degree murder

Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation.

The man accused of breaking into a home and fatally stabbing a man Friday in northeast Minneapolis has been charged.

Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation after police say they found a man stabbed in the neck inside a Minneapolis home.

On Friday, police say they were called to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast after dispatchers received a call from a woman inside the residence claiming someone was breaking in.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was "frantic" and heard begging with "Franklin" to get off of her husband. The complaint goes on to say that the woman could hear the suspect tell her to "go to sleep," and that she noticed a "great deal of blood" around the victim's head and neck.

When police arrived, court documents say the woman was able to escape the home but the male victim was found on the ground unresponsive with a knife in his neck. He was pronounced dead soon after.

The court documents say Franklin fled the scene and was later arrested in Wisconsin.

The woman and Franklin were friends in high school, according to the complaint. She says she recently obtained a restraining order that had against him after he allegedly attempted to break into her parents' home in Ohio. Police say the order had not yet been served.

