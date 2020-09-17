Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of teen captured after pursuit

Minneapolis police confirm the man is a suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Andre Conley, a student at Patrick Henry High School.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student is now in custody following a police pursuit that started in Minneapolis and ended in the northwest metro Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder says officers attempted to pull over the suspect, who was wanted in the death of Andre Conley, at North 7th and East Lyndale Ave North on Monday.

Instead of stopping the suspect fled, leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that led down I-394 westbound to northbound Highway 169. He was eventually captured after pulling off on East Medicine Lake Road in Plymouth and crashing.

Conley was standing outside a convenience store at the corner of Dowling and Freemont Monday when shots rang out, and he was fatally struck. He was just two weeks into his senior year at Patrick Henry High School.

The 17-year-old Conley was an intern working for congressional candidate Lacy Johnson. "They came to me and told me that they want to do positive things with their lives," said Johnson about Conley and some other young people during a memorial and vigil to honor the teen.