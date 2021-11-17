Suspect in shooting, attempted carjacking was given second chance in recent court cases

Robert David Lloyd Hall, now charged with 2nd Degree Murder, was sentenced to probation and drug court last year by a judge who dipped below the sentencing guideline

MINNEAPOLIS — Robert David Lloyd Hall has an extensive criminal history spanning his entire adult life - full of felony assaults, drug cases, burglaries and thefts. And it all came to a head last week when he was arrested on suspicion of killing a Good Samaritan who tried to detain Hall after a hit and run.

Hall is now charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Kavanian Palmer.

The victim's Family is left shocked and heartbroken while questions remain: Why was Hall free when the series of alleged crimes in North Minneapolis took place?

Court records reveal Hall has been wanted since September for violating probation. The reason he was on probation in the first place was the culmination of several felony cases.

Hall was charged with Burglary, Theft, Lottery Fraud and Drugs, all in separate incidents. But the Hennepin County Attorney's Office offered a plea bargain to settle them all.

And Judge Marta Chou gave Hall a three-year suspended sentence, departing from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

To stay out of prison, Judge Chou ordered Hall – who court records say was taking Fentanyl – to go to drug court and stay clean. But records say he did not, and the courts revoked his probation this fall.

But police didn't find him before he allegedly crashed into a car on Broadway and Lyndale, tried to carjack a woman, then shot Palmer when he tried to restrain him.