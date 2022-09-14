Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

Ramsey County sheriff's officials say an armed man approached a 61-year-old woman in an underground parking garage and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on July 14, 2022.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM.

Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.

At that point, sheriff's officials say, the carjacker made the victim drive to the intersection of East Franklin Ave. and 27th Avenue S., where he demanded she withdraw money from an ATM and give it to him.

After robbing the woman of her cash, the suspect made her drive to Matthews Park, where he fled the vehicle. The victim immediately called 911 once he was gone. Minneapolis police took the initial report, but the case was transferred to Ramsey County as that's where the initial carjacking took place.

Investigators are currently working to acquire a detailed image of the suspect that might help identify him.

Authorities say the victim her assailant as a stocky Black male in his 40s wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark jacket, a dark baseball cap with a black-colored surgical mask and cloth gloves. Anyone with information about the suspect, or anyone who believes they have been victimized by the same person, is asked to call Ramsey County investigators at 651-266-9558.

MORE NEWS: MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

Watch more local news: