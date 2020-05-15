Suspect sought in Chisago County fatal stabbing

Squads were dispatched just after 2:15 a.m. Friday to a residence on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise township on reports of a stabbing.

CHISAGO, Minn. — One man is dead, and deputies are searching for a suspect after an overnight stabbing in Chisago County.

Squads were dispatched just after 2:15 a.m. Friday to a residence on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township on reports of a stabbing.

Chisago County Deputies and North Branch Police Officers arrived and began lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an open area where a Life Link III helicopter landed to transport him to a hospital. Unfortunately, the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the landing zone.

Investigators learned a known suspect, another male, had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of squads. At this point there is no word on if he is in police custody.

The names of the victim and suspect are currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension (BCA) are helping Chisago County investigators with the case.