Suspected gunman in Chisago County triple homicide ID'd

The sheriff's office says 39-year-old Kenneth George Koslowski was a cousin of the victims. He was found in rural Dakota County March 4 dead from apparent suicide.

CENTER CITY, Minn. — Chisago County sheriff's officials have identified a man they say was responsible for a triple homicide March 5 in Fish Lake Township.

A news release sent out Tuesday by Chief Deputy Justin Wood says 39-year-old Kenneth George Koslowski of North Branch was a cousin of the three victims, found shot to death inside their home.

The medical examiner said 73-year-old Darrell James Mattson, 68-year-old Denise Lillian Mattson and 47-year-old Kirk Patrick Mattson died from "multiple gunshot wounds."

Koslowski was found dead in rural Dakota County on Saturday, March 4, one day before the bodies were discovered in Fish Lake Township. Authorities say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the gun used in the apparent suicide was forensically linked to the triple homicide scene, and it was determined he was in the vicinity of the Mattson home when the killings took place.

At this point, Chief Deputy Wood is not commenting on potential motives or the possible involvement of other suspects, saying the BCA and Chisago County investigators continue their investigation.

