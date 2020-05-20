Suspected serial rapist now charged in 13 cases

The Hennepin County Attorney said the charges range from burglary and harassment to criminal sexual conduct.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that additional criminal charges have been filed against Jory Wiebrand, the Ham Lake man suspected in a series of sexual assaults and burglaries in a Minneapolis neighborhood near the U of M, as well as in Anoka County.

Wiebrand is now charged in a total of 13 cases between March 2015 and March 2020. The charges range from burglary and harassment to criminal sexual conduct.

The cases listed by the Hennepin County Attorney include:

March 1, 2020: Charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.

February 18, 2020: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.

January 3, 2020: Charged with harassment and invasion of privacy.

September 12, 2019: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.

June 2, 2019: Charged with first-degree burglary and criminal predatory conduct.

August 7, 2019: Charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary assault.

July 18, 2019: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.

May 1, 2019 – November 20, 2019: Charged with harassment.

February 8, 2019: Charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

August 4, 2018: Charged with first-degree and second degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary.

February 25, 2018: Charged with first-degree and second degree criminal sexual conduct.

February 24, 2018: Charged with first-degree burglary.