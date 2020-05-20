Suspected serial rapist now charged in 13 cases

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that additional criminal charges have been filed against Jory Wiebrand, the Ham Lake man suspected in a series of sexual assaults and burglaries in a Minneapolis neighborhood near the U of M, as well as in Anoka County.
Wiebrand is now charged in a total of 13 cases between March 2015 and March 2020. The charges range from burglary and harassment to criminal sexual conduct.
The cases listed by the Hennepin County Attorney include:
March 1, 2020: Charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.
February 18, 2020: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.
January 3, 2020: Charged with harassment and invasion of privacy.
September 12, 2019: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.
June 2, 2019: Charged with first-degree burglary and criminal predatory conduct.
August 7, 2019: Charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary assault.
July 18, 2019: Charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal predatory conduct, and false imprisonment.
May 1, 2019 – November 20, 2019: Charged with harassment.
February 8, 2019: Charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
August 4, 2018: Charged with first-degree and second degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary.
February 25, 2018: Charged with first-degree and second degree criminal sexual conduct.
February 24, 2018: Charged with first-degree burglary.
March 23, 2015: Charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.