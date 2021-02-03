Suspected shooter held in Meeker County homicide

Sheriff Brian Cruz says the 23-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in Hutchinson, in connection with Friday's fatal shooting.

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — Two people are now in custody, awaiting formal criminal charges in a fatal shooting that took place in Meeker County Friday evening.

Sheriff Brian Cruz says a confrontation between multiple people at a home in rural Grove City just before 10 p.m. led to gunfire, and 42-year-old Devon Remmel was hit. Cruz says the victim died on the scene.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Hutchinson man on Sunday, and then Monday deputies took another 23-year-old Hutchinson man into custody as the alleged shooter.

Authorities have served search warrants in at least two locations looking for evidence in the case.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is assisting Meeker County with the investigation. Formal charges against both suspects are pending.