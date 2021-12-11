Suspects in custody after car theft, pursuit down I-35W

A woman was fueling her vehicle in St. Paul Thursday morning when the SUV was stolen, and the suspects headed for the victim's home in Chisago County.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are in custody awaiting charges after they reportedly stole a vehicle from a gas station and led law enforcement on a pursuit down I-35.

The Chisago County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the victim was filling up her SUV when it was driven away by a man and a woman. Investigators believe the suspects found the woman's Chisago County address on a document in the vehicle, and apparently headed to the home for an attempted burglary.

Unknown to the suspects, the victim's husband was near the residence, spotted strangers driving his wife's vehicle and immediately called 911. Responding deputies and officers from the Wyoming and North Branch police departments located the stolen SUV and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled on I-35.

A number of pursuing squad cars surrounded the suspect vehicle and boxed the driver in while forcing him to slow down. At that point a Chisago County deputy spun the stolen SUV using a pit move, and the man driving bailed out and ran into the woods. Two Wyoming police officers gave chase and eventually arrested the suspect.

A female passenger was also taken into custody at the scene. "This excellent teamwork by the three agencies resulted in both suspects in custody and peace of mind for the Chisago County victims," read the Facebook post.

