Suspects sought in Brooklyn Park armed home invasion

At this point Brooklyn Park Police believe the home was specifically targeted, and say there is no indication that the greater public is in danger.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are looking for three armed suspects in a reported home invasion and robbery late Thursday.

A news release says squads were dispatched to a home on the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a home invasion. When Brooklyn Park officers arrived they were flagged down by residents who had jumped out a window and fled when they reportedly saw three suspects armed with guns enter the home.

No suspects were found inside the residence, and investigators soon learned that the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle.