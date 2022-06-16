'Suspicious death' investigated after body found in Minneapolis apartment

Police say the victim, 67-year-old Duane Kevin Brown, was discovered by firefighters responding to a fire alarm at 1707 3rd Ave. S.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody in connection with what Minneapolis police are calling a suspicious death that was discovered after a fire alarm was activated.

Police say the body of 67-year-old Duane Kevin Brown was discovered last Sunday inside an apartment at 1707 3rd Ave. S. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at that address did not locate a fire but found Brown dead from undisclosed injuries.

Officers dispatched to the scene learned that a 55-year-old man had been in the apartment with Brown and learned he was with firefighters. That man was taken into custody and is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

Minneapolis homicide investigators are working on the case and will present their findings to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

