Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by SUV in Minneapolis

Police are still seeking the suspect, and are urging the public to provide any actionable information that may help lead to the suspect's arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman riding a mobility scooter was struck and killed in a hit-and-run near the intersection of Aldrich Avenue and West Broadway Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident was spotted by officers responding to an overdose call around 2:30 p.m., and say the woman was heading south along Aldrich Avenue before being struck by a white SUV as she crossed over West Broadway.

The vehicle - believed to be a Jeep Cherokee with damage on its front end - then fled the scene.

First responders took the woman to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity will be withheld pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.