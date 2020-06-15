Teen arrested following series of St. Paul carjackings

Police have recorded at least 16 suspected carjackings since early June.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police arrested a teenager Saturday following a trio of carjacking reports over the weekend.

The three incidents were all reported within a three-hour span on Saturday afternoon, before police made an arrest later that evening.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was identified by one of the victims and taken to juvenile detention on suspicion of aggravated robbery and auto theft. Another juvenile arrested at the scene was released to a responsible adult. Police said a toy gun was found nearby.

Police say the Saturday incidents were just the latest in a series of carjacking cases since the beginning of the month. SPPD said it had received at least 13 reports of carjackings, stolen vehicles and robberies between June 5 and June 10.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the cases all have similar circumstances, leading investigators to believe the same people may be involved.

Ernster said, in many of the cases, the suspects approached a driver who was parking or walking to their car. The suspects then would make small talk before suddenly threatening harm, showing or claiming to have a handgun, and demanding the vehicle.

At least one driver suffered a minor head injury as the result of a fall after struggling with the attackers.

Police remind drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.