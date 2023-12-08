Teen arrested after Minneapolis Police officer shot last month

The teen, who was arrested on a felony warrant for second-degree attempted murder, is the third person charged in connection to the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting last month involving a Minneapolis Police officer.

Officer Jacob Spies, a seven-year veteran of the MPD, was shot once in the back of his shoulder on Aug. 11 after police say he was pursuing a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier robbery. Spies was treated at a hospital overnight and released the following morning.

The teen, who was arrested on a felony warrant for second-degree attempted murder, is the third person charged in connection to the shooting. The other two, 19-year-olds Frederick Leon Davis and Nevaeh Page, have already been charged in federal court — Davis with second-degree attempted murder and Page with aiding an offender.

The third teen, 16, was arrested Tuesday just after 7 p.m. during a traffic stop near North Dowling Avenue and Morgan Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Spies was shot after a robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 36th Avenue North and Queens Avenue North. Police say the suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene. Spies, who was driving alone in an "unconventional, unmarked car" located the vehicle just before 9:15 p.m. and began following it. According to MPD, Spies believed he was trailing the vehicle undetected, but when he attempted to pass the vehicle, 14 rounds were fired at him.

Local law enforcement agencies gathered outside North Memorial Health Clinic Aug. 12 to show their support as Spies was discharged from the hospital.

